Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $105.58 Million

Equities analysts expect Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to announce $105.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $107.61 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $103.59 million. Meta Financial Group posted sales of $110.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full year sales of $485.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $469.81 million to $505.26 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $498.40 million, with estimates ranging from $473.05 million to $532.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.26. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $188.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.73 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CASH shares. ValuEngine upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Meta Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Meta Financial Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub cut Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Meta Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

In other Meta Financial Group news, Director Frederick V. Moore sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $64,086.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,799.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William David Tull sold 46,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $908,138.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,869 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,671 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,176 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CASH traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,951. Meta Financial Group has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $608.41 million, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day moving average is $26.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.52%.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

