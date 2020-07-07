Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

MXCYY has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Metso Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Metso Oyj in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Metso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of MXCYY stock remained flat at $$7.78 during trading hours on Monday. 6,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,024. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.79. Metso Oyj has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.83.

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $917.73 million for the quarter. Metso Oyj had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 12.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Metso Oyj will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Metso Oyj Company Profile

Metso Corporation, an industrial company, provides equipment and services for the mining, aggregates, recycling, and process industries worldwide. The company operates through two segment, Minerals and Flow Control. It offers mining solutions, including crushing, screening, grinding, classification, beneficiation, dewatering, pyro processing, bulk materials handling, and slurry pumping solutions, as well as wear and spare parts; and aggregates, such as crushers, screens, feeders, rock breakers, air classifiers, lokotrack mobile plants, NW rapid and portable plants, stationary plants, slurry pumps, and preowned equipment, as well as wear and spare parts.

