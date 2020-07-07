Mkango Resources (LON:MKA) Shares Down 2.2%

Mkango Resources Ltd (LON:MKA)’s share price fell 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.40 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.55 ($0.06), 48,014 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 467,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.65 ($0.06).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 million and a P/E ratio of -2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 27.49 and a quick ratio of 26.98.

Mkango Resources Company Profile (LON:MKA)

Mkango Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Lancaster Exploration Limited, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, niobium, tantalum, zircon, nickel, and cobalt ores. The company's principal project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license, which covers an area of 849.1 square kilometers located in southeast Malawi.

Featured Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Mkango Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mkango Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.