Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT (LON:MIG4) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT PLC (LON:MIG4)’s stock price was up 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 57 ($0.70) and last traded at GBX 55.50 ($0.68), approximately 26,315 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 1,028% from the average daily volume of 2,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55 ($0.68).

The stock has a market cap of $37.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 54.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 58.62.

About Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT (LON:MIG4)

Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT Plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The Company’s objective is to provide investors with a regular income stream by way of tax-free dividends and to generate capital growth through portfolio realizations, which can be distributed by way of additional tax-free dividends, while continuing at all times to qualify as a VCT.

