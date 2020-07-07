MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $163.26 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) will post $163.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MSG Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $162.23 million to $164.29 million. MSG Networks posted sales of $168.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that MSG Networks will report full-year sales of $693.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $686.38 million to $698.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $671.33 million, with estimates ranging from $654.44 million to $680.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MSG Networks.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $184.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.89 million. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 24.28%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSGN. Imperial Capital raised their target price on shares of MSG Networks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MSG Networks from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MSG Networks in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $13.06.

Shares of NYSE MSGN traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 402,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,308. The company has a market capitalization of $558.59 million, a PE ratio of 3.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.16. MSG Networks has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $21.14.

In other news, EVP Lawrence J. Burian sold 10,000 shares of MSG Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $107,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Burian sold 20,000 shares of MSG Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $227,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,225.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,533 shares of company stock valued at $485,596. 26.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSGN. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in MSG Networks by 82.6% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,481,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,914 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MSG Networks during the fourth quarter worth $16,368,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,147,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,369,000 after buying an additional 625,910 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 276.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 710,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,761,000 after buying an additional 521,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 496,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,641,000 after buying an additional 296,107 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

