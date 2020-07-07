MVL (MVL) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. During the last seven days, MVL has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. MVL has a market capitalization of $3.34 million and approximately $123,183.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MVL token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptology, UEX, CoinBene and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00045431 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $466.46 or 0.05024463 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002768 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00054259 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00017787 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00031937 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001929 BTC.

About MVL

MVL is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,354,276,413 tokens. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io . The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog

Buying and Selling MVL

MVL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Cashierest, Cryptology, IDEX, CoinBene and UEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

