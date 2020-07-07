Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $250,000.00

Analysts expect Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) to report sales of $250,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $300,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $200,000.00. Nabriva Therapeutics posted sales of $530,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $5.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 million to $9.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $17.34 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $26.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nabriva Therapeutics.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 231.00% and a negative net margin of 1,001.59%.

NBRV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Nabriva Therapeutics from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBRV. FMR LLC grew its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,800 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,616.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 33,687 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBRV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,646,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,210,707. The company has a market capitalization of $969.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nabriva Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $2.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.