Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $250,000.00

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2020

Analysts expect Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) to report sales of $250,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $300,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $200,000.00. Nabriva Therapeutics posted sales of $530,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $5.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 million to $9.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $17.34 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $26.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 231.00% and a negative net margin of 1,001.59%.

NBRV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Nabriva Therapeutics from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBRV. FMR LLC grew its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,800 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,616.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 33,687 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBRV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,646,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,210,707. The company has a market capitalization of $969.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nabriva Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $2.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.