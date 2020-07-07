NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) Receives $40.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.33.

NRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cfra cut NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NRG Energy from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on NRG Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on NRG Energy from $49.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NRG traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,782,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,949. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.06. NRG Energy has a 52-week low of $19.54 and a 52-week high of $41.78.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.20). NRG Energy had a net margin of 42.14% and a negative return on equity of 15,555.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 436.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 95.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 4,782.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.