Nuformix (LON:NFX) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of Nuformix PLC (LON:NFX) were down 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.22 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.30 ($0.04), approximately 3,225,012 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 185% from the average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.50 ($0.04).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 million and a PE ratio of -16.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5.89.

About Nuformix (LON:NFX)

Nuformix plc develops pharmaceutical products using its cocrystal technology in the United Kingdom. Its lead programs include NXP001, which is used for oncology supportive care; and NXP002 for use in the treatment of fibrosis. The company is also developing NXP003, which is under the pre-clinical stage for the treatment of anti-inflammatory diseases.

