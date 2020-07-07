Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Market Capitalization Tops $31.04 Million

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 6th. Ocean Protocol has a market capitalization of $31.04 million and $11.82 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded 27.7% higher against the US dollar. One Ocean Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0902 or 0.00000970 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Bilaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $186.60 or 0.02007658 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00174556 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00059724 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000189 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00112467 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Profile

Ocean Protocol’s launch date was May 18th, 2018. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 344,273,981 tokens. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ocean Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ocean Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

