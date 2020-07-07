OHB (ETR:OHB) Trading Up 0.2%

OHB SE (ETR:OHB)’s stock price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €44.51 ($50.01) and last traded at €43.90 ($49.33), approximately 18,352 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 28,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at €43.80 ($49.21).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €38.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is €37.89. The company has a market cap of $694.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.16.

OHB Company Profile (ETR:OHB)

OHB SE operates as an aerospace and technology company in Germany and internationally. It produces and distributes products and projects, as well as provides technology services primarily in the areas of space and aeronautic technology, telematics, and satellite services. The company operates through Space Systems and Aerospace + Industrial Products segments.

