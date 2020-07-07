Orchid (OXT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.59 Million

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00001731 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Orchid has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. Orchid has a market cap of $10.59 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00045399 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.92 or 0.05012875 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002781 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00017994 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00054234 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00031959 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,807,277 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com . The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol

Orchid Token Trading

Orchid can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

