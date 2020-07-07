Orosur Mining (OTCMKTS:OROXF) Trading Up 41%

Orosur Mining Inc (OTCMKTS:OROXF) traded up 41% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04, 4,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 45,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The firm has a market cap of $4.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03.

Orosur Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OROXF)

Orosur Mining Inc acquires, identifies, develops, explores, and produces mineral properties in South America. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as for silver and base metals. It primarily operates and develops the San Gregorio gold project located in the Department of Rivera, Uruguay. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc in January 2010.

