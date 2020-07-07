Oryx International Growth Fund (LON:OIG) Trading 1.4% Higher

Oryx International Growth Fund Limited (LON:OIG)’s share price traded up 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 900 ($11.08) and last traded at GBX 875 ($10.77), 5,469 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 2% from the average session volume of 5,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 862.50 ($10.61).

The firm has a market cap of $120.63 million and a P/E ratio of 9.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 830.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 842.81.

About Oryx International Growth Fund (LON:OIG)

Oryx International Growth Fund Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to seek to generate consistently high absolute returns, whilst maintaining a low level of risk for shareholders. The Company principally invests in small and mid-size quoted and unquoted companies in the United Kingdom and the United States.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Oryx International Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oryx International Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.