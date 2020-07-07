Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) shares rose 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.61 and last traded at $23.07, approximately 8,800 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $23.01.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 29.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 18,086 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $505,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 11,265 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period.

