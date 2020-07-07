Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $98.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) will post $98.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Penumbra’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $96.80 million and the highest is $99.79 million. Penumbra reported sales of $134.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full year sales of $534.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $517.10 million to $551.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $690.76 million, with estimates ranging from $658.80 million to $722.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). Penumbra had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $137.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Penumbra from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target (down from $186.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Penumbra from $192.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Penumbra has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.50.

Shares of PEN traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $191.26. 484,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,621. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.24 and a 200-day moving average of $170.83. Penumbra has a one year low of $121.80 and a one year high of $194.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.47 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

In other Penumbra news, President Sridhar Kosaraju sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.28, for a total value of $423,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Arani Bose sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $166,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 579,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,319,743.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,500 shares of company stock worth $8,227,702. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Penumbra by 7.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Penumbra by 38.2% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Penumbra by 7.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Penumbra by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

