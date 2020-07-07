People (CVE:PEO) Trading 1.5% Higher

Shares of People Corp (CVE:PEO) shot up 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$9.09 and last traded at C$9.01, 3,600 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 80,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.88.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEO. CIBC upped their price objective on People from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on People from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Desjardins downgraded People from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of People from C$11.50 to C$11.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Get People alerts:

The company has a market cap of $646.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.35.

People (CVE:PEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$58.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$53.70 million. On average, analysts expect that People Corp will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

People Company Profile (CVE:PEO)

People Corporation provides individual and employee group benefits, group retirement, wellness, and human resource solutions in Canada. The company offers consulting advice, which primarily includes plan review and design, plan recommendations and alternative funding methods, plan set up, employee communications, wellness programs, and plan marketing services.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for People Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.