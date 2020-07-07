Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Perion Network from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in Perion Network by 1,776.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,647,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,058,000 after buying an additional 1,559,929 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Perion Network during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Perion Network by 170.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 118,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 74,300 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Perion Network during the first quarter worth about $2,070,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Perion Network during the first quarter worth about $597,000. 25.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PERI traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,824. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.13. The company has a market capitalization of $135.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Perion Network has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $66.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.30 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 8.04%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Perion Network will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

