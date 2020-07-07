Pharmaxis (OTCMKTS:PXSLY) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Pharmaxis Limited ADR (OTCMKTS:PXSLY) traded down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.68, 150 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Pharmaxis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.27.

Pharmaxis Ltd engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human healthcare products for the treatment and management of chronic diseases worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Bronchitol and Aridol Business, and New Drug Development. It offers Bronchitol, an inhaled dry powder for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and Aridol, a lung function test used to diagnose and manage asthma by detecting active airway inflammation through measuring airway hyper-responsiveness.

