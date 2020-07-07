Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLAB shares. ValuEngine lowered Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 3,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $34,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,656.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 12,870 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $141,827.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,457.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAB. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Photronics in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Photronics in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLAB traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.46. The company had a trading volume of 391,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,917. Photronics has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.56. The firm has a market cap of $749.38 million, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.79.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.63 million. Photronics had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 3.58%. Photronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Photronics will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

