PPDAI Group (NYSE:PPDF) Shares Down 3.2%

PPDAI Group Inc – (NYSE:PPDF)’s share price was down 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.84, approximately 1,620,792 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 2,167,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $517.39 million, a P/E ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.49.

About PPDAI Group (NYSE:PPDF)

PPDAI Group Inc, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides services to match borrowers with investors and facilitate loan transactions on its marketplace through the lifecycle of loans. The company offers standard, handy cash, consumption, and other loan products; and investment services to investors and institutional funding partners.

