ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT) rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.34 and last traded at $39.34, approximately 1,262 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $39.30.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.38 and its 200 day moving average is $39.42.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

