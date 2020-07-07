ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) Shares Up 3.8%

ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.70 and last traded at $56.29, 170,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 204% from the average session volume of 56,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.22.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.36.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 469.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Online Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Online Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.