ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) traded up 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.65 and last traded at $52.88, 48,366 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $52.53.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGL. CX Institutional bought a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,980,000. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,120,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 18,708 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

