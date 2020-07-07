QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $73.36 Million

Wall Street analysts expect QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) to post sales of $73.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for QAD’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $72.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $73.97 million. QAD posted sales of $76.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that QAD will report full-year sales of $302.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $300.37 million to $304.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $328.24 million, with estimates ranging from $318.75 million to $339.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow QAD.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QADA. ValuEngine lowered QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley upped their price objective on QAD from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Sidoti reduced their price target on QAD from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub downgraded QAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. QAD has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

QAD stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.00. 41,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,019. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.62 and its 200-day moving average is $45.25. QAD has a 12-month low of $28.21 and a 12-month high of $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.96 million, a PE ratio of -60.29 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. QAD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.71%.

In other news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $1,210,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 4,205,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,685,226.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Lender sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $110,124.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,075,768.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,256 shares of company stock worth $3,553,110 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in QAD in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in QAD by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in QAD in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in QAD by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in QAD by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. 48.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

