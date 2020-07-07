Quantrx Biomedical (OTCMKTS:QTXB) Shares Down 12.5%

Quantrx Biomedical Co. (OTCMKTS:QTXB)’s stock price was down 12.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, approximately 20,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 125,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

Quantrx Biomedical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QTXB)

QuantRx Biomedical Corporation engages in the development and commercialization patented miniform pads (PADs) and PAD based over-the-counter products in the United States. It is also developing genomic diagnostics for the laboratory market, based on its lateral flow patents, including RapidSense technology, a one-step lateral flow test.

