Ravencoin (RVN) Price Hits $0.0191 on Top Exchanges

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. In the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $124.87 million and approximately $7.49 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0191 or 0.00000206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and TradeOgre.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ravencoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $186.67 or 0.02009855 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00175100 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00059833 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000190 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010766 BTC.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 6,540,675,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

Ravencoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Graviex, Cryptopia, QBTC, Cryptohub, IDCM, CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Upbit and Nanex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.