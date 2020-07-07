Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) Receives $86.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.33.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Raytheon Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,123,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,820,960. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.40. Raytheon Technologies has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The stock has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $18.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

