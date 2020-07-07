Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $184.78 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) to report $184.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Redfin’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $182.32 million and the highest is $188.90 million. Redfin posted sales of $197.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redfin will report full year sales of $842.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $748.50 million to $1.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.11. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis.

RDFN has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Redfin from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Redfin in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Redfin from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,414,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,115. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $43.90. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.66 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.02.

In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $120,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,356.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,233,721. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,549 shares of company stock valued at $2,517,654 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Redfin by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Redfin by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Redfin by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in Redfin by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

