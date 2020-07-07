Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $682.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) to report $682.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Restoration Hardware’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $701.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $647.00 million. Restoration Hardware posted sales of $706.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Restoration Hardware will report full-year sales of $2.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Restoration Hardware.

Get Restoration Hardware alerts:

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.95. Restoration Hardware had a negative return on equity of 507.50% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $482.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RH shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded Restoration Hardware from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Restoration Hardware from $120.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Restoration Hardware from $120.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Restoration Hardware from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.88.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Restoration Hardware stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

RH stock traded down $4.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $255.33. 693,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,607. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.90. Restoration Hardware has a 1-year low of $73.14 and a 1-year high of $268.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.56.

Restoration Hardware Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Restoration Hardware (RH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Restoration Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restoration Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.