Rio Silver (CVE:RYO) Trading Up 11.1%

Rio Silver Inc (CVE:RYO)’s stock price was up 11.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, approximately 47,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 78,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 million and a P/E ratio of -2.94.

About Rio Silver (CVE:RYO)

Rio Silver Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the Americas, Canada, and Peru. The company primarily explores for precious and base metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Niñobamba silver and gold project covering an area of 4,490 hectares located in southeast of Lima in the Department of Ayacucho, Peru; and the Gerow Lake property, a base metal project located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

