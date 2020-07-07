Sartorius (ETR:SRT) Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Sartorius AG (ETR:SRT) were up 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as €253.00 ($284.27) and last traded at €251.00 ($282.02), approximately 2,367 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at €248.00 ($278.65).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €264.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €220.19.

About Sartorius (ETR:SRT)

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

