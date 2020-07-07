Sego Resources (CVE:SGZ) Trading Up 9.1%

Shares of Sego Resources Inc. (CVE:SGZ) were up 9.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, approximately 186,500 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 144,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 million and a PE ratio of -20.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05.

Sego Resources Company Profile (CVE:SGZ)

Sego Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in the Miner Mountain property, a copper-gold porphyry project consisting of 12 mineral claims located in the Similkameen Mining Division of British Columbia.

