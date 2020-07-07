Shearwater Group (LON:SWG) Trading Down 1%

Shearwater Group PLC (LON:SWG)’s stock price traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 200 ($2.46) and last traded at GBX 203 ($2.50), 15,018 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 654,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 205 ($2.52).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.92) target price on shares of Shearwater Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 205.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 227.66. The company has a market cap of $44.27 million and a PE ratio of -10.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Shearwater Group PLC provides digital resilience solutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, software and services. It offers multifactor authentication software solutions, and identity and access management security solutions; digital, operational, and regulatory solutions and services; enterprise grade security for small to medium sized businesses; and information, network, and application security solutions, as well as cyber essentials advisory, training, and outsourced IT services.

