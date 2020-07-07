SHENZHOU INTL G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Trading 2.2% Higher

SHENZHOU INTL G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHZHY)’s share price traded up 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.33 and last traded at $12.33, 4,046 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 52% from the average session volume of 8,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.07.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group lowered SHENZHOU INTL G/ADR from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Get SHENZHOU INTL G/ADR alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average of $12.55.

There is no company description available for Shenzhou International Group Holdings Ltd.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for SHENZHOU INTL G/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHENZHOU INTL G/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.