Short Interest in Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) Expands By 47.1%

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 177,400 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the June 15th total of 120,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENT traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $3.74. The company had a trading volume of 244,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,350. Global Eagle Entertainment has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.35.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global Eagle Entertainment stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) by 851.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,915 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.16% of Global Eagle Entertainment worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Global Eagle Entertainment in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Global Eagle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Eagle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity to enterprise, consumer, and government markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

