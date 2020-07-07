Short Interest in INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ:INMB) Grows By 48.0%

INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ:INMB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 48.0% from the June 15th total of 5,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

INMB has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of INmune Bio in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on INmune Bio in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

INMB traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.00. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,181. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. INmune Bio has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $10.35.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that INmune Bio will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 140.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 21.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 12.8% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 253,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 28,794 shares during the period. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INmune Bio Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on engineering and harnessing the innate immune system to treat the patient's cancer. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat diseases comprising hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma; and INB03 that treats patients with advanced cancers with elevated biomarkers of inflammation, including elevated levels of myeloid derived suppressor cells in their blood.

