Short Interest in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) Expands By 45.5%

Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the June 15th total of 783,600 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 578,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

NSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Insperity in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Insperity from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Insperity from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.20.

In related news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $131,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $68,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,236.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Insperity during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 788.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

NSP traded down $2.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.65. 17,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,151. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.72. Insperity has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $144.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 310.00% and a net margin of 3.12%. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

