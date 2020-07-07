SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $89.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of SITE traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $112.68. 191,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,223. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52 week low of $53.29 and a 52 week high of $119.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.20 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.13. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $459.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $1,652,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 574,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,271,000 after purchasing an additional 43,596 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 88.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. AXA purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $822,000.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

