SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.28 and last traded at $30.24, approximately 208,940 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 109,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.15.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.29.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000.

SPDR Series Trust, formerly SPDR Barclays Tips ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance the Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index (the Index). The Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index includes publicly issued, United States Treasury inflation protected securities that have at least 1 year remaining to maturity on index rebalancing date, with an issue size equal to or in excess of $500 million.

