SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEU) Trading Up 0.9%

SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEU) shares shot up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.08 and last traded at $31.78, 18,044 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 58% from the average session volume of 43,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.74.

Get SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 25,608 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF by 150.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period.

SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Stoxx 50 ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the STOXX Europe 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the largest companies across all components of the 20 STOXX Europe 600 Supersector Indexes.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.