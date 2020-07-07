Spendcoin (SPND) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $162,888.00

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 6th. Spendcoin has a market capitalization of $2.22 million and approximately $162,888.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spendcoin token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and Token Store. Over the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $186.60 or 0.02007658 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00174556 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00059724 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000189 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00112467 BTC.

Spendcoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,275,119,145 tokens. The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation

Spendcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

