SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $347.70 Million

Equities analysts expect SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) to report $347.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SPX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $343.20 million and the highest is $352.90 million. SPX posted sales of $372.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SPX.

Get SPX alerts:

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. SPX had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $365.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of SPX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SPX in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of SPX from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of SPX in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

In related news, insider John William Swann III sold 16,225 shares of SPX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $738,399.75. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in SPX by 561.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 536,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,293,000 after buying an additional 455,355 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SPX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,550,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in SPX by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 890,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,066,000 after buying an additional 330,329 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SPX by 3,488.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 337,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,186,000 after buying an additional 328,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in SPX by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 536,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,275,000 after buying an additional 322,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPX stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.50. 175,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,061. SPX has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $53.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.51.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPX (SPXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.