SRG Graphite (CVE:SRG) Shares Down 1.4%

SRG Graphite Inc (CVE:SRG) shares traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.70, 17,400 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 43% from the average session volume of 30,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.

Separately, National Bank Financial set a C$0.75 price target on shares of SRG Graphite and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.51. The stock has a market cap of $32.74 million and a PE ratio of -6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

SRG Graphite Inc engages in the mineral exploration and development business in Africa. It holds 100% interests in Lola graphite and cobalt-nickel-scandium Gogota projects located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Sama Graphite Inc and changed its name to SRG Graphite Inc in June 2017.

