Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Standard Chartered from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised Standard Chartered from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Investec lowered Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, HSBC raised Standard Chartered from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of Standard Chartered stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.81. 34,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,862. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $9.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average of $6.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

