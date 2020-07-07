Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) Shares Down 2.2%

Shares of Sylogist Ltd (CVE:SYZ) dropped 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$10.85 and last traded at C$10.90, approximately 10,982 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 20,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $265.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$10.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$9.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sylogist Ltd will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Wilson sold 97,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.50, for a total value of C$1,115,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 243,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,802,550. Also, Senior Officer David Elder sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.40, for a total transaction of C$66,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,352,040.

Sylogist Ltd. provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions to local governments, non-profit and non-governmental organizations, and K-12 education markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions comprises accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

