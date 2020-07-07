Syncora (OTCMKTS:SYCRF) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Syncora Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SYCRF) were up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30, approximately 5,160 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,314,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.45.

Syncora Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SYCRF)

Syncora Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiary, Syncora Guarantee Inc, provides financial guarantee insurance and reinsurance, and credit enhancement for the obligations of debt issuers worldwide. The company guarantees U.S. municipal bonds; asset-backed securities; debt backed by utilities and selected infrastructure projects; specialized risks, including future flow securitizations and bank deposit insurance; and collateralized debt obligations.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Syncora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syncora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.