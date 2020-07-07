Tael (WABI) Price Up 1.5% This Week

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 6th. One Tael coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001178 BTC on exchanges including $18.11, $24.72, $10.00 and $119.16. Tael has a total market capitalization of $9.27 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tael has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00045425 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.14 or 0.05018919 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002773 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00017931 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00054267 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00031985 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001938 BTC.

About Tael

Tael is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,699,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico

Buying and Selling Tael

