TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $563.96 Million

Equities research analysts expect TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) to post sales of $563.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TEGNA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $555.71 million and the highest is $572.20 million. TEGNA reported sales of $536.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that TEGNA will report full-year sales of $2.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TEGNA.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $684.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.00 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

TGNA has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised TEGNA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cfra cut their price target on TEGNA from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded TEGNA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on TEGNA from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGNA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TEGNA by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 34,221 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in TEGNA by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 11,792 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TEGNA by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 438,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after buying an additional 19,473 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in TEGNA by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 125,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,697,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,406,000 after purchasing an additional 957,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGNA traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.81. 1,048,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,056,743. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.36. TEGNA has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $18.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

