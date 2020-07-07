Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) Receives $6.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.80.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tenneco from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Tenneco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Tenneco in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tenneco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Tenneco by 80.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tenneco by 141.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 119,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 70,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Tenneco by 14.7% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 48,872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEN traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $7.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,216,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,063. The firm has a market cap of $449.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.65. Tenneco has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $16.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tenneco will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

